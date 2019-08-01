Service dog deception

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Service dogs can be a big help for people with disabilities, but some websites are misleading people into believing their dog can be certified.
More organizations and websites are offering service dog ID cards which some misuse when their dogs aren’t properly trained.
The Americans with Disabilities act says a service dog helps with different disabilities such as PTSD, and can watch for physical health issues its owner has.
Businesses are required by law to allow them in and can only ask if the animal is a service animal and what tasks it performs.
The ADA says service dog owners are not required to show id cards like these sites sell.
“One of our standards for trust is to make sure you fulfill all your licensing requirements, tell the truth, advertise honestly,” Wichita Falls Better Business Bureau president Monica Horton said.
Some websites claim to be official registries for service dogs, but the BBB gives them an F rating.
Rachel McDaniel is a dog trainer in Wichita Falls and encourages anyone that worries about being asked to show identification to get a doctors note, since they would know the reason why a service dog is needed.
A member of the Obedience Training Club of Wichita Falls told News Channel 6 that most people who call them about getting a service dog, really only need an emotional support dog.
