Sikes Lake Weir decision delayed

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (TNN) - The MSU Texas Board of regents voted to delay making a decision on whether or not to remove the weir at Sikes Lake in Wichita Falls.
Hesitation for the decision came from concerns over the cosmetics of the lake if the weir were removed.
The Sikes Lake Weir was originally put in place to help offset the amount of water on the north and south sides of the lake. Years later... constructional issues with the dam have rendered it almost worthless... with the height of the sides only off by four inches.
The city of Wichita Falls has agreed to front the cost of removing the weir, costing them $212,000.
With the removal of it, though, board members were concerned with the amount of silt that would be seen on the bottom of the right side of the lake.
“We want people to realize the effect, or the potential of parts of the north lake to be exposed when there is a lack of rainfall or high heat,” said Kyle Owen, the Associate Vice President for Facilities Services at MSU.
Wichita Falls officials told Owen they would not have the money to fix those cosmetic issues... and at the time weren’t prepared for a partnership with MSU to get that done. The board decided... then... to delay their decision until more discussions could be had with other city officials on how to help the north side of the lake.
“I think their desire is for us to explore our options and being able to minimize that,” said Owen. “And that’s a valid point.”
The board of regents will meet again in November.
