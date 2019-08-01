Triple digit heat today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Today is more than likely going to be the hottest day of the year we have had so far. Temperatures will reach the triple digit mark for most if not all places in Texoma. There will be a few clouds around to help out however it will still be very hot with a high near 102 degrees. For tonight temperatures will reach the mid 70s with some clouds. Friday we will see another hot day will temperatures in the low 100s. But we have some slight rain chances for Friday. We will continue to see rain chances through the weekend, only at 20 percent as of right now. We have these rain chances thanks to a cold front coming into Texoma late Friday night into early Saturday morning. This will give us some brief relief from the heat. However that will only be for a couple of days. By Wednesday next week will will be under a high pressure system again allowing for temperatures to get really warm once again.