Youth bringing excitement to City View volleyball

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A state championship is the goal of every team.
But that preparation starts months before.
The City View Lady Mustangs are ready to put last year behind them and move forward into 2019.
“I’m looking forward to all the freshmen coming up," City View senior setter/outside hitter Hannah White said. “A lot of new faces, I think we work really good together.”
”I’m looking forward to having these younger girls come up," City View Kristen Borton said. “I’ve had most of them for three or four years, this is my forth year at City View.
"I’ve watched them grow even more, I’ve had them in junior high now I’m having them in high school.”
So what's the goal for this season?
“Make it to playoffs,” City VIew junior setter/OH Mikayla Duncan said.
“Work really hard and make it to playoffs,” White said.
“Like they said, hopefully get a shot at playoffs. We haven’t been in awhile and it would be exciting," coach Borton said.
In the six-team district, the Lady Stangs have struggled recently.
But they say they have recognized the problem and know what they need to do to fix it.
“Last year we didn’t really participate as a team," Duncan said. "We were kind of individuals, we were all good as something and if we weren’t good at something it threw the whole team off.”
The City View girls say their teamwork, with a strong team chemistry, will help them achieve their goals.
“They are a lot of the same age, they’ve been going to school together since elementary school," coach Borton said. "Summer workouts and other summer league teams, they all play it. They have gotten the chance to get to know each other in different sports, hang out with each other outside of school and it shows on the court.”
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.