6 Around Town: August 8

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -
Falls Gaming Expo
Preparations are underway for the first Falls Gaming Expo in Downtown Wichita Falls tomorrow at Maniac’s Mansion.
The video game tournament will feature Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Mortal Kombat 11, Street Fighter 5 - Arcade Edition, and Tekken 7.
More information can be found in an article written by Brad Pushkar.
Park After Dark
Park After Dark is wrapping up its 2019 season tonight.
DJ Tito Productions will be on hand to spin up one more Friday night wave-pool dance party.
You can get in the gates starting at 6:00 p.m. for $14.99.
Tonight’s fun ends at 11:00 p.m. but there’s more next week.
Next Thursday we’ll host our second News Channel six day at Castaway Cove of the summer.
The price of admission will be $10.00.
World Horseshoe Championship Finals
There's one day left in the World Horseshoe Pitching Championship Finals inside Kay Yeager Coliseum.
The Elder, Open Men, and Open Women divisions will pitch their final shoes starting at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow morning.
It’s free to go out and watch, and you might just find the next sport you want to try.
Meyer Park Beautification Celebration
Meyer Park in Bowie will be reintroduced to the community tomorrow.
The nearly 100-year-old park lost its luster over the years until a recent beautification campaign brought the park back to life.
A party to celebrate will be held at the park from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Check out this article by Brenda Robledo for the entire story behind the park’s makeover!
