The CHC is celebrating National Health Center Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Allen Patterson joins us today to talk about how Community Healthcare Center has a busy week ahead of them. Here’s a list of the events happening the week of August 5 for National Health Center Week.
Tuesday, August 6 – Free Community Lunch 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – at Community Healthcare Center at 200 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
Wednesday, August 7 – FREE Sports Physical Clinic 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. – at Pediatric Associates at 4420 Kimbell Dr.
Thursday, August 8 – Ribbon Cutting for the new TodayCare Walk-In Clinic area at 8:30 a.m. – at Community Healthcare Center at 200 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
Friday, August 9 – Blood Drive with Texas Blood Institute 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – at Community Healthcare Center at 200 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
For any questions or concerns you can always visit the Community Healthcare Center website.
