Competitive gaming on the rise in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - More gamers are getting the chance to show their skills thanks to tournaments being offered in Wichita Falls.
More businesses are opening their doors to competitive gaming like The Deep End and Maniac’s Mansion in Wichita Falls.
The Mansion is hosting the first Falls Gaming expo and signups have been coming in all week.
“Yesterday, and we still have it open today, we had ten people just instantly do it,” Maniac’s Mansion owner Marcus McGee said.
The idea came from McGee's friend Eric Conroy, who's handled more of the planning for the tournament...
“He just gave me the reigns and let me run with it and said he’d help out and support it any way he could,” Conroy said.
Local player Ryan Puente has been involved in the scene for years. He’s competed in tournaments in Lawton and the Metroplex but is glad more local opportunities are growing.
“I love it, it’s about getting that gaming community together that’s been my main push through all this," he said. "Seeing new faces out there and more competition, because I’m tired of driving to Dallas just to get my butt kicked out there.”
Puente is ready to take on anyone that comes out tomorrow as well.
“I fully welcome anyone who wants to take on the number one player in Wichita Falls please, please come and try because I will be there and gladly defend this belt,” he said.
Anyone interested in signing up can click here.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.