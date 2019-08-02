Cop involved in crash after leaving police graduation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls police officer was involved in a car crash with two other vehicles after leaving this morning’s Police Academy graduation.
The crash happened along Burkburnett Road near Sheppard Air Force Base.
Details on the crash are slim but there was damage to the rear of the police vehicle and a light colored SUV, and to the front of a darker four-door car.
The officer was taken to the hospital but the police department said it was just precautionary.
Traffic was diverted to side roads for about 15 minutes during the cleanup.
