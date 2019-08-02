Experience leading Lady Cats looking for bounce-back season

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - “We don’t have a lot that’s new," Archer City head coach Krissa Johnson said. "We were junior-heavy last year and so we will be senior-heavy this year. We have a few freshmen that will hopefully help us out on varsity, so there’s not a lot that’s new and we hope that’s a good thing for us.”
The Archer City volleyball team was one of many around Texoma to begin practices today.
The Lady Cats only lost one senior from last years team but after having a down year, they are hopeful their experience will help them bounce back this season.
“Hopefully that experience from last year will carry over this year and they will know more about how to actually be a team and push through their adversity,” coach Johnson said.
“We are going to be a lot better than we were last year because we are going to be so close," Archer City sophomore setter Maddie Lopez said. "We are a stacked team and I hope we make it really far.”
Lopez is one the several returners from last season, but after winning district Newcomer of the Year she is hoping to continue her success from her first year as a Lady Cat.
“My freshman year, I was really nervous knowing I was a freshman and I was going to set," Lopez said. "But knowing that they had my back and I had theirs, they were always there and it was just exciting knowing I would be on varsity my freshman year.”
Sam Clements was the lone senior from Archer City’s 2018 squad, but her leadership and legacy is something this years team won’t soon forget.
“The libero from last year," Archer City senior Lindy Reid said. "She has taught me so much. She taught me how to talk more, be quicker on my feet, pass better and I just hope I can help that with the upcoming back row and everybody on the court.”
Archer City has grown accustomed to volleyball success and the Lady Cats hope to get back to that this year.
“I hope we make it really far," Lopez said
“Hopefully make it back to the regional tournament and see where it goes from there," coach Johnson said.
“I really hope everybody comes together as a team and we make it back to the state tournament because that’s my main goal," Reid said.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.