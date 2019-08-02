Frederick’s return adding to Cowboys strong O-Line

OXNARD, California (TNN) - The Dallas Cowboys were a top-10 rushing offense in 2018 and they did that with Ezekiel Elliot, who is still holding out, but without one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL.
While all the talk surrounds absence of Zeke, there is an O-line considered one of the best last season only going to get better because of their return of former starting center Travis Frederick.
Blocking for different running backs could be a challenge for a lesser group of big men
“It all starts upfront I mean at the end of the day it’s got to be five guys playing together and on the same page each and every play,"Cowboys off. tackle La’el Collins said. "One play a time.”
“Yeah they’re doing a good job, it’s great to have Travis back and healthy and in the middle of the lineup," Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said. "LC Collins is doing a very good job working hard to come back from his injury of last year so to have those five guys in there, Tyron Smith, Connor (Williams), Travis (Frederick), Zach (Martin) and LC (Collins) is a good unit and it’s great to see them all healthy and working together.”
A bonus for the Cowboys offense of line is the return of center Travis Frederick after sitting out last season with an immune deficiency illness and shoulder surgery and is progressing very well back in camp.
“I was able to hit my max on the squat," Cowboys center Frederick said. "When I PR’d in the power clean, those days wondering whether or not I would ever be able to lift again or hit my max total in a number of games those days were emotional; but today’s the day I got the chance to come back out and play football. Playing football is something that I been doing since I was nine years old.”
When you have a player of his stature back in the lineup it makes for a much smoother execution for the run game.
The key for balanced and talented offensive line is ability to block for whomever is behind them.
