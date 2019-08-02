Lady Bulldogs improving communication, volleyball I.Q.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Burkburnett Lady Bulldogs are one of many Texoma teams to start practice today and they will have some fresh faces leading the team this year.
“We did lose seniors," Burkburnett head coach Keri Cely said. "So this is going to be a younger, less experienced but I think they will be very athletic.”
The Lady Bulldogs were upper-classmen heavy last season and after graduating a few, the new seniors are ready to start re-growing the program.
“It’s hard losing so many seniors and building back up the program," Burkburnett senior libero Ambree Anderle said. "So I’m excited to build up the younger kids too because we are hoping there will be a lot of younger kids.”
“Raising up the underclassmen that are going to be playing with us," Burkburnett senior setter Kelsea Armstrong said. "We are a very young team, we have a lot of underclassmen coming up so I really hope we can come together and play better.”
Part of playing better for the Lady Bulldogs doesn't have anything to do with their hands.
“Communication, we have got to communicate on the court and be vocal," coach Cely said. "It’s a team, not a me.”
“Communication is key," Armstrong said. "Our seniors were really well with talking to us and picking us up and that’s the biggest thing. If someone makes a mistake on the court you can’t dog on them, you have to keep everybody up.
"Confidence is everything, you gotta be on the court knowing you can do it.”
On top of communicating better, they believe improving their volleyball I.Q. will pay dividends come district.
“I feel like I wasn’t very good at reading the hits, especially from outside," libero Anderle said. "So I’m hoping this year, if I am libero this second season, then I can work on reading passes better and not being afraid to move to the ball.”
“Sometimes you don’t have to hit the ball as hard as you can," coach Cely said. "If there is an open shot, then lets go for the open shot.
"Let’s play smarter rather than harder.”
