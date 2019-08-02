Missouri group protests migrant children at Fort Sill

"We have 25 organizations that have become part of this coalition. We have churches, we have social service organizations, we have congregations that are all working together to send the message never again, we should not do this to children and families. This is not how we want to be treated. This is the land of immigrants. Every single one of us or someone in our family was an immigrant in this country at some point,” said Ellen Alper with the National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis.