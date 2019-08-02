One more day of heat before a nice cool off

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Happy Friday y’all it is going to be a hot one. We will see temperatures in the triple digits once again. Real feel temperatures for some places will be close to 105. Some clouds could prevent some people from getting as hot today. However we do have some very scattered rain chances. These chances are mainly for the Northeast part of the area near Lawton and Duncan this morning. This evening we have some rain chances mainly towards late this evening into early Friday morning. These will be fairly light showers with a rumble or two of thunder possible. For the evening showers it will mainly be the eastern half of the area. For the weekend we will see a cold front move its way through the area. This will drop temperatures into the mid to low 90s for the weekend. With this cold front we do have chances for rain on both Saturday and Sunday. Right now we are giving it a 20 percent chance. However rain totals for this weekend will not be very much.