Project Back to School prepares for Burkburnett ISD students

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - One non-profit is making sure students in Burkburnett ISD begin schools with the supplies they need.
Over 700 backpacks filled with school supplies will be given out for free tomorrow to kids and teens who qualify for free or reduced lunch.
DeeDee Harris of the Yellow Rose Sertoma organizes the event, which is on its seventh year.
“It is such a blessing for so many of the people here in Burkburnett who struggle financially, especially if they have multiple children," said Harris. “This kind of streamlines it so the kids get what they need for their grade levels.”
Doors open at the Burkburnett Community Center at 9 a.m.
Harris adds the Wichita County Health Department will also be there to give necessary immunization shots, also for free.
Click here for what you’ll need before heading to tomorrow’s giveaway.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.