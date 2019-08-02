Rain chances for late this evening continue

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We are continuing to tracking showers and a few rumbles of thunder this evening. However it is mainly for the eastern part of Texoma. For the rest of the day today we will be hot with highs near 102 degrees. Tomorrow will also be a little warmer with highs near 100 degrees. But there is good news in the forecast we will have a little bit of relief on the way for Sunday with highs being in the low 90s. We do have rain chances throughout the weekend. However we will not see a big accumulation of rain that we need.