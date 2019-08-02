Rep. James Frank speaks at Wichita Falls Tea Party meeting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Representative James Frank (R-District 69) spoke during a Wichita Falls Tea Party meeting Thursday night about the 2019 legislative session.
Quite a few bills that passed had to do with education. Perhaps the biggest was House Bill 3 which brought down local property taxes and helped school districts bring in additional revenue.
“The 17 school districts in my district are getting more money from the state. I'm hoping that a significant amount ends up in the teacher’s hands,” said Rep. Frank.
At least 30% of the funds districts get from HB 3 are required to go towards teacher pay raises.
Rep. Frank said local school boards have the liberty to use the extra money left over to address other things, like improvement projects for their buildings.
While the funds from HB 3 gives school districts across Texas an extra boost of revenue, some districts, like Wichita Falls ISD, are looking to hold a bond election to help pay for school facility improvements.
WFISD is currently looking at a long-range facility plan that would cost over $400 million all together.
Some Tea Party members are against raising taxes to pay for school improvements. “We've got to stop adding debt. We are taxed enough already. I think that we collect plenty of money for schools. We need to say no to more debt and more taxes,” said Tea Party member Ed Stein.
Representative Frank feels the success of a bond for WFISD will come down to the kind of a plan the school board comes up with.
“The devil really is in the details. If the school board comes up with a great plan, I think this city is ready to embrace it. But I also think there has to be communication between the board and the city or it’s going to go down in defeat. I’m anxious to see what the actual plan is because I think that’s going to matter,” Frank said.
