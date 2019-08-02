State loss motivating Lady Knights in 2019

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Notre Dame volleyball team was one match away from the ultimate goal, playing for a state championship last season.
Now, that state semifinal loss is what is driving the Lady Knights.
“I think it just motivates us even more to get there and to win it and not let our nerves take over,” Notre Dame junior hitter Faylin Abernathy said.
“We were setting up our band monument and I was sitting there and I was like ‘I want one for volleyball, I want one so bad’," Notre Dame sophomore setter Tessa Luig said. "With our strongest hitter leaving this year, I just want to get it for Reagan and all those girls that have been playing for a little while.”
Reagan Macha is one of the best returning players from the private school level and she is primed for a strong senior season.
After winning the TAPPS Athlete of the Year award as a junior, Macha knows it’s her time to step up and lead the Lady Knights.
“I’m going to try to be a leader by showing them the best attitude to have and showing them on the court to push yourself,” Notre Dame senior hitter Reagan Macha said.
While the ultimate goal for Notre Dame is state and to get over the hump to compete for a state championship, they also have a more immediate goal.
“I want to make it a goal this season to get first in our district," Macha said. "We have gotten second so many years in a row and I’m ready to be on top.”
“To beat Christ Academy would be such a great feeling," Luig said. "Even middle school, I don’t think we beat them, maybe beat them one time when I was there. To beat them in high school would be so good.”
