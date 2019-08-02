WF Breastfeeding celebration spreads awareness

"Breastfeeding is important because its healthiest for mom and healthiest for baby. It helps mom after birth so that she can recover from birth, and it helps her with that. Also, the very first milk, colostrum that's the first milk we call it colostrum is like immunization for your baby without getting a shot. It's fabulous. Actually, that goes in the gut system, and it sets your baby's gut up for the rest of their lives," said Vickie Cluley, WIC Breastfeeding Specialist.