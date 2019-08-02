Wichita Falls Animal Services: August 2

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Diann Bowman is here today with Chip, he is such a cute puppy, only 3 and and half months old. She says he’s very smart and will grow into his paws.
The Animal Services Center is a service of the City of Wichita Falls. Animals taken in by Animal Control officers or turned in by residents residing within the city limits of Wichita Falls are housed at their reclaim facility located at 1207 Hatton Road. Stray animals are housed 3-5 days and all efforts are made to reunite pets with their owners.
You can use the website Petango to search through animals brought in to the shelter. Animals labeled with, “Adoptable!” are ones who were not able to be reunited with any family and need a furr-ever home.
They also offer adoption applications and guidelines online through the Wichita Falls city website.
For any information on any of the animals, please email: wfasc@wichitafallstx.gov
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.