‘Justice for Yajaira’ fundraiser to help family of teen who was tragically killed

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friends, family, and even teachers are holding a fundraiser aimed at honoring and helping the family of 17-year-old Yajaira Garcia who was tragically shot and killed in November of 2018.
This fall will be the first time some of Yajaira’s classmates will be returning to school without the bright student who was known for her smile.
Her best friend Ciclaly Moreno said, “I think I'm going to feel lonely.”
What helps Moreno cope with the death of her friend is seeing others fight for justice. “She deserves it. Now that she's not here she deserves better,” Moreno said.
Finding justice has been a hard road for the Ramiro and Mayela Garcia. Not only have they had to bury their young daughter, but the court process has been complicated for them.
It is why Jessica Rivers, one of Yajaira's former teachers, stepped in to help.
“One day I got a phone call from Mayela when she was asking me to go with her to the court to translate. She mentioned that she didn't have enough knowledge about her case,” Rivers stated.
She also helped the family to connect with Bianka and Vern Landavazo who, in 2016, lost their daughter when she was shot and killed while she was walking home from school in Wichita Falls.
The similarities in their circumstances is what brought the Garcias and Landavazos together.
The Landavazos also know firsthand how a trial will require Yajaira's parents to take days off from work. In an effort to help, they have pitched in for a fundraiser. They plan to sell purple and yellow bracelets that say ‘Justice for Yajaira’.
Vern Landavazo said they hope to help offset some expenses, but they not only wanting help the family financially for what is to come. They also want a spread a visual reminder that honors Yajaira and shows her family and friends that they have support from their community.
“We can all say we support them but when you actually see it – you see it with the bracelets – you see people coming together for you. Her page that she has on Facebook now, the numbers are growing. That’s what counts,” Bianka Landavazo said.
Yajaira's parents also told News Channel 6 that they are thankful for the Landavazos, Jessica, and Zundy's principal for allowing them to sell their bracelets.
Yajaira's mom Mayela Garcia said she is also thankful for the support the community has given them and is glad to see many people are joining the new Justice for Yajaira Facebook page. She said at first, she felt alone, and now that the community is behind them she has the motivation to move forward.
The ‘Justice for Yajaira’ bracelets are going to be up for sale at Zundy Elematary on Saturday, August 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
