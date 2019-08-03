Local radio station’s school supply drive successful

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - 89.5 KMOC Texoma and Project Back to School teamed up for a successful July school supply drive to provide school supplies for 200 Headstart and Pre-K children.
All of the donated items will go to Project Back to School and then they will be given to students in the WFISD at Project Back to School Roundup.
KMOC listeners donated:
- 230 backpacks
- 1400 glue sticks
- 250 boxes of crayons
- 1500 pencils
- 250 folders
WFISD Project Back to School Roundup is happening Saturday, August 10 at the MPEC from 9:00 a.m. to noon.
They will have free immunizations along with vision and dental screenings for eligible children.
The Project Back to School website says to qualify the child must bring proof of eligibility, be enrolled in a WFISD or CVISD school, be accompanied by an adult if under the age of 16, and complete a student registration card for each child and visit community resource booths prior to receiving supplies.
The website says “We exist to improve the educational success of the disadvantaged children in our community by providing items needed for school, building their self-esteem and improving their well-being.”
The website also says they host Roundup every August and “All children attending will receive information about community resources, immunizations, health screenings and more. Qualifying children will also receive free school supply kits and backpacks.”
Photo credit to KMOC Facebook page. Edited.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.