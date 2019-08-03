Pet of the Week: Chickadee

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This week’s pet is a 6-year-old pit bull named Chickadee.
Chickadee is described as being good with other dogs, riding well in vehicles, and being a mellow dog.
Kimber from Emily’s Legacy said Chickadee just completed her 12 weeks of training at Starmark Academy near Austin. She now has a certificate of completion for obedience training.
If you are interested in adopting her, she will be at Petco on Saturday, August 3 from noon to 4:00 p.m.
To adopt: fill out an application in person or online and go through the approval process to adopt a displaced animal. The adoption fee is $125.00 for dogs and $85.00 for cats. The adoption fee covers all their vetting costs.
She is ready to go to his forever family.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue is all about helping displaced animals who find themselves in need. They pull from kill shelters and place them in foster homes. They find that they can work on house training, crate training, and any issues they may have to allow them to find the best possible homes while in foster homes.
