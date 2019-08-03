Suspects escape after vehicle chase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A vehicle chase took place Friday afternoon into the evening in Montague County in which two suspects escaped according to the Montague County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Thomas initially deployed stop sticks to deflate the vehicle’s tires but the vehicle managed to avoid them. Denton County S.O. officials successfully deflated the vehicle’s tires with spikes, and the suspect drove off of the roadway near Pleasant Hill Road and Jim Harry Loop.
Two suspects exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The Montague County K-9 tracked them until the dog became overheated.
At this point, the Denton County S.O. advised officers that one of the two suspects may be an escaped convicted murderer. The Sheriff sent out an emergency message to all citizens in the area to stay inside and remove vehicle keys.
Later reports confirmed that the escaped convict from Johnson County was not involved in this chase and he had already been apprehended.
A Texas DPS helicopter was requested as well as TDCJ tracking dogs, but the trail for the two suspects from the chase went cold at Pitman Hollow Road in Sunset, TX.
The Warden told Sheriff Thomas that he believes someone may have picked up the suspects in another vehicle.
The search ended but Montague County units continued to patrol the area until early morning.
Wise County S.O., Denton County S.O., Montague County S.O., Texas DPS, ATF, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, and Bowie P.D. units were involved.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.