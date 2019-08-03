Various back to school events are happening this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We are now inside of two weeks away from school starting and events all across Texoma are giving back, helping kids get the school supplies they need.
People lined up around the building for the Iowa Park BIG Project, it provided free supplies to Iowa Park students. The organizers relied on donations and volunteers to provide everything that was given away. Along with normal supplies, they gave away 100 hygiene bags to junior high and high school students. For parents like Crystal Carr, this was a big deal.
“It means a lot, for them to help people out that can't help their kids, it means a lot to me that they actually do this for our community,” Carr said.
Tomorrow in Wichita Falls, Saint Matthew Baptist Church is having their 14th annual back-to-school drive, starting at 8 am. it’s free and open to everyone. They have backpacks full of supplies and plenty of clothes to give away. the pastor told me what isn’t taken tomorrow, will be donated, so everything goes back to the community. The church is located at 412 Dallas St.
Also tomorrow, in Burkburnett., over 700 backpacks filled with supplies will be given out to students qualifying for free or reduced lunch. Click here for what you’ll need before heading to tomorrow’s giveaway.
“It is such a blessing for so many of the people here in Burkburnett who struggle financially, especially if they have multiple children,” Chair of Project Back to School Burkburnett Dee Dee Harris said.
On Sunday, Eastside Church of Christ in Graham will host their 5th annual Gear-up-Graham event, staring at 5pm. Organizers tell me families get supplies that match the needs of their student’s grade level, plus they’ll get a free haircut and a meal. The church is located at 705 Indiana St.
Looking ahead, next week at the MPEC, the 11th annual “Project Back to School Roundup” will take place. It’s for people in Wichita falls and City View ISD. Parents and students who attend can get information about community resources, immunizations, and health screenings. Children who qualify can also get free school supply kits and backpacks.
