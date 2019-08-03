Veteran experience leading Lady Blues upperclassmen-only team

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - We are just two days into high school volleyball practices and every team is gearing for games to start in half a week.
But while most teams are using these first practices to get re-acclimated to the game and each other, the Graham Lady Blue are jumping in head first because they are the most veteran team in Texoma.
“Almost everyone on our team has played club ball and we are always playing volleyball," Graham senior RS Britain Thayer said."We have grown up through junior high playing together and we have been on the same club teams so I feel like our connections are really good and it’s only August 2nd.”
“We have played together forever and we are always at the gym," Graham senior outside hitter Chloe Menard said. "We are gym rats, so definitely will help us on the court and in games.”
“Since we have been friends out of school and played with each other we have a really great bond and we are very comfortable with each other," Graham senior DS Lilli Brockway said. "We have learned to work together, so I think the chemistry is already there but it can definitely get stronger. I think we are going to have an overall great team.”
The Lady Blues aren’t just upperclassmen heavy, they are all upperclassmen.
11 juniors and four seniors, that’s the experience Graham takes into 2019 and it’s their history together that makes them unique.
“I think the game of volleyball is about trust and team chemistry," Graham senior OH/RS Alex Husen said. "The more team chemistry your team has, the better the offense will run and the defense will run, people will trust each other and that just means winning more games.”
Graham is going for something special this season, a district title three-peat.
But these volleyball veterans know it won't be easy.
“It’s definitely going to take a lot," Menard said. "We have a pretty good district so we just need stay together, work hard, but I believe in our team.”
“We all really, really, really want to win so this year," Brockway said. "Challenging each other in practice will make us be really good.”
