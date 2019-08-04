Head-on crash in Montague County leaves three dead

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - A car crash in Montague County on Saturday has left three people dead and one person seriously injured.
The accident happened around 11 p.m. on Hwy 81 about one mile north of Bowie near Indian Hills Rd.
It claimed the lives of Andrew Joseph Gardener, 19, of Sunset, Bobbi Jeanenne Johnson, 19, of Graham, and James Don Dewveall, 72, of Azle, and left Kay Dewveall of Azle seriously injured.
According to Texas DPS, Gardener and Johnson were northbound on Hwy 81 when they crossed the center stripe and struck the Dewveall’s car head on.
Kay Dewveall was transported to JPS General Hospital and her condition is currently unknown.
All were wearing seat belts and road conditions were described as dry and clear.
