Improvements on US 287 begin Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A 30-mile, $6.8 million pavement improvement project along US 287 will begin on Monday.
Expect lane closures during the day if you plan on traveling northbound from Oklaunion to Plum Creek or southbound Oklaunion to Harrold.
All lanes will be open at night and the project is expected to be finished by mid-October, weather permitting.
The project will include pavement renovation on most main lanes of the freeway, some frontage roads, and a railroad bridge just west of Vernon.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, barricades will be up starting Monday and Duininck Inc., the contractor, will begin milling up old pavement on Wednesday.
The milling operations will be followed up with a bonding treatment, paving, striping and raised markers, and edge line rumble strips.
