Rain chances continue for tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Well today was just a great day all in all. Temperatures for most of us were fairly nice. However for some of the western parts of our area it was pretty hot once again. We still have the slight chance for a shower or two for this evening and early tomorrow morning. A rumble or two is possible however most of us will stay pretty dry this evening. But there is some good and bad news in the full forecast. We are going to have a fairly nice day tomorrow. However, that will be the coolest temperature we could see for a while. We have another high pressure system that will move back into the area giving us those hot triple digits once again. The low for tonight will be in the mid to low 70s with some cloud across the area. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 90s for much of us.