Wichita Falls residents play arcade games to help kids in need

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Nickey Vazquez originally just wanted a place to vent, creating the Rants and Raves Facebook group.
With almost 50,000 members now, Vazquez wanted to give back to her community and started with a cause close to her heart.
“I can actually think of a time in junior high when I had a pair of shoes that I probably had three months and they tore up," said Vasquez. "And my mom and dad not actually being able to give me any. So I want to be the reason kids don’t have to worry about that.”
Partnering with The Deep End, the first All Arcade Triathlon was held today. Participants paid either five dollars or brought a new pair of children’s shoes.
“We can actually give back to the community with this event,” said Jason Hester, co-owner of The Deep End.
“Unfortunately we can’t help everyone but we can certainly try,” said Vazquez.
Broken up into two age groups... the triathlon consisted of skeeball, air hockey and basketball.
“We wanted to do something that would be fun for everybody,” said Hester.
“The first annual is what I’ll call it, you know. And I just hope that we can do this each summer and that it keeps growing,” said Vazquez.
