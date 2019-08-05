Amazon wish list cleared for WFISD teacher

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Megan Flores, like many teachers, takes money out of her own pocket in order to get her classroom ready each year.
“I spend a lot of time at Mardel, Target and Walmart during the summer trying to find stuff on sale that I can use in my classroom,” said the eighth grade teacher.
The district does help pay for some supplies, but when it comes to any new or exciting things Flores might have seen at trainings she has to pay for it.
“Yes we are allotted so much during the year but we see this stuff during the summer and we want to start the year off with it,” said Flores.
“Our teacher’s are in a position where they are expected to provide these classroom supplies. And they’re spending hundreds and thousands from their own pocketbooks,” said Deborah Scott, the founder of the Help a Teacher Foundation.
Her friend gave her the idea to make an Amazon wish list and then put that list on Twitter with #clearthelists. Flores began tagging various celebrities hoping one of them would clear her list.
In reality it was one caring Nebraska stranger with Texoma ties.
“It was amazing. When I saw the tweet that he had responded and cleared my list... it was emotional,” said Flores.
Brandon Willeford, the stranger who purchased all of Flores’ items, grew up in Wichita Falls with parents who taught. He’s continuing to push on social media for others to help give back to his hometown.
Flores didn’t have an exact number for what her wish list cost, but said it was easily above $400.
