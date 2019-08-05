BBB Briefs: Back to school shopping tips

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monica Horton joins us in studio today to talk back to school shopping and share some tips on how you can make this back to school season a little bit easier.
Here are some tips the BBB recommends:
• Before leaving the house - Start your back-to-school shopping by creating a list. Jot down everything you need and stick to the list! Impulse buying can increase your overall total in a hurry.
• Research big ticket items-Before purchasing that expensive laptop, tablet or dorm refrigerator, be sure to do your research. Research the brands, warranty, customer reviews and the prices at various stores to be sure you’re getting the best deal. Also, look up the retailer on BBB.org.
• Shop smart with sales and tax-free weekends- Also, your state may have a tax free weekend, enabling you to buy clothes, school supplies and other items without paying sales tax. Texas is August 9th to the 11th
• Ask for student discounts- Many stores and software companies offer discounts to students even if you don’t see a discount advertised at the store, it doesn’t hurt to ask.
• Know the return policies of the retailer and save your receipts- Kids can be fickle. They can love a new shirt yesterday but hate it today.
If you plan to shop online visit BBB.org for tips to stay safe.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.