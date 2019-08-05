Construction on Southwest Parkway to wrap up as early as tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Officials tell us that they are well ahead of schedule on the construction that’s been happening on Southwest Parkway between McNiel and Rhea Roads since mid-January. The construction was set to wrap up in October, but they are actually beating that time frame by a solid two months.
Crews today removed the barriers and will be cleaning up the site of the $4.5 million project. They placed reflective tabs in the road as lane markers. The road will still need to be stripped.
Officials have said that they could have all lanes open as early as tonight, but definitely by tomorrow.
