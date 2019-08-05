Hometown Pride Tour: Vernon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Our hometown pride tour in Vernon kicks off tonight.
All week we’ll be highlighting places and people in Vernon, leading up to Summer’s Last Blast this weekend.
Jim Gryseels, President of the Vernon Street Machine and Classics Association, joins us in studio to talk about Summer’s Last Blast, now in its 30th year.
The event is being held this Saturday, August 10, at 7:00 p.m. in Vernon.
For more information about the event you can always visit their Facebook page or their website.
