Join Montague County Crimestoppers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Montague county officials are looking for people to serve on the crime stoppers board.
According to the Bowie News, they are looking for people who live in the county.
The crime stoppers board meets monthly in Montague to review business issues, hear a summary of the tips called in and to consider rewards if appropriate.
If you would like to become a part of Crimestoppers, officials ask that you call the Montague County Sheriff’s Office at (940) 894-2871.
