Manhunt Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - George Everett Cook, 36, is wanted for Forgery. He is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6′ tall and weighs about 233 Lbs.
This fugitive should be considered dangerous and is possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend this subject yourself.
If you have any information on his whereabouts or any other tips, please call: Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at 940-322-9888.
If you are calling from outside of the Wichita Falls Area call: 1-800-322-9888.
You never have to give your name and if your information leads to his arrest, you could earn up to $500.
