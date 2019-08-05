Meals on Wheels newest program to launch Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This Wenesday, August 7, kids of all ages are invited to take part in a day of giving with the local chapter of Meals on Wheels and their newest program, Kid’s Community Champions Day.
This program is a chance for kids to experience what it’s like to volunteer.
They’ll be helping out by serving senior citizens and the disabled or housebound in our community.
For more information you can contact The Kitchen in Wichita Falls.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.