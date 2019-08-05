Suspect shot in Sunday afternoon chase in Chillicothe

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Sunday, August 4, The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Chillicothe Police Department on a search for a suspect in an Aggravated Assault Family Violence investigation.
The Sheriff’s Deputy located the 31-year-old suspect in the 1300 block of 3rd Street at about 12:30 p.m., where a fight erupted which resulted in the Deputy firing his weapon several times hitting the suspect.
That male suspect was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock, no update on his condition at this time. The Deputy was not injured.
This incident is being investigated by Texas Rangers.
