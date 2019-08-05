Time is running out on below normal temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After a relatively pleasant first weekend of August, temperatures are forecast to increase daily this week with triple digit highs expected beginning Wednesday. Thanks to the cloud cover and stray showers Sunday, the high temperature was only 92 degrees. Today will be slightly sunnier, therefore slightly warmer. A few showers can’t be ruled out. Winds will be light out of the south and east through Wednesday but none of the days in the seven day forecast stand out as particularly windy.