Two lines one vote for the Hotel Tax ballot

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Wichita Falls City Council will vote to add the hotel tax to the November ballot. Before that happens, they want voters to be as prepared as they can.
"It's going to be two different propositions that you have to vote for. This is the way that our city legal department was told that it had to be. We would have preferred that it be all in one, but that is part of why we have tried to get this information out," said Lindsay Barker, CVB Director.
The two prepositions will include one line for the MPEC facilities and one for the memorial auditorium. Both will read identically asking if you support a hotel tax increase.Barker anticipates a yes from city council which will leave it in the voter’s hands.
"Basically, voters can approve those additional revenues to go towards one facility or the other. Our hope is that both will get approved because both have projects that need to be done," said Barker.
Since voters will choose locations separately, the MPEC manager Micheal Tipton wants to make sure people are clear about what Memorial Auditorium needs so isn’t overlooked.
“Mostly, we want to make sure people understand that it’s just the performance hall part of the Memorial Auditorium that will see changes if it gets the votes. The funds raised will be used to upgrade the lights and the sound. The rigging is really old and could become dangerous if it’s not changed soon. It’s not the city hall offices or anything like that,” Michael Tipton.
