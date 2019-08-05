WFPD hosting new active shooter training class for civilians

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department will be hosting a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training on Thursday, August 15 at 6:00 p.m. at the Public Safety Training Center located at 710 Flood St.
The CRASE course, designed and built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend (ADD) strategy developed by ALERRT in 2004, provides strategies, guidance and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event. Along with the CRASE training the WFPD will also cover current Texas State laws pertaining to gun ownership.
The class is limited to the first 50 registrants. This is an informative class only. No weapons are allowed.
The class is free and open to anyone. You can register online right now using the C.R.A.S.E. Registration Form.
