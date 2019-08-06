WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wilbarger County residents can attend a back to school event in Vernon today.
Hosted by the city of Vernon at the First Baptist Church at 2003 Fannin St. in Vernon.
There will be haircuts by Vernon College Cosmetology from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Students Pre-K through 5th grade are able to get free school supplies.
The Texas Department of Health will be offering immunizations for eligible students.
This event is sponsored by Wilbarger Southern Baptist Churches.
For more information you can check out the event Facebook page.
