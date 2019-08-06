Backdoor Theatre presents ‘Disaster!’

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the hottest new floating disco-casino succumbs to multiple disasters including earthquakes, tidal waves and infernos. With larger-than-life characters and some of the most recognizable songs of the ’70s, ‘Disaster!’ will have you dancing in your seats!
They are performing on the Dinner Stage. Dinner will start every show night at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.
This show is running from this Friday until the last showing on August 31.
