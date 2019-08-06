CEC students built entire home, open house tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tonight there is an open house for people to look inside a home built entirely by students at WFISD’s Career Education Center.
The biggest project the CEC has tackled so far. The home will go to auction next week, good luck to the highest bidders.
Tonight’s open house will allow potential future owners to check it out and ask questions.
Everything’s happening at the CEC on Hatton Road in Wichita Falls. The open house is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. tonight. The auction will be a week from today, August 13, at 7:00 p.m.
