Community gives back to local teacher

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Former students and Graham community members came together and raised over $5,000 for Crestview Elementary teacher, Cristina Reeve, who is battling breast cancer.
They raised the money through a program called camp Jalapeño House hosted at Joni Street’s home last week.
Over 40 children showed up both days of the event. Street said those who dropped off their children donated more than the amount needed for the camp.
Reeve was just dropping her daughter off at the event last Thursday, only to find them rallying together for her cause. She said she can’t believe the amount of people who came out to show her family support.
