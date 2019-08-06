Cowboys Training Camp: RB’s getting extra reps, Randall Cobb adjusting to new team

OXNARD, California (TNN) - The Dallas Cowboys training camp rolls on and it does so still without Ezekiel Elliot.
The running back continues his hold out, but the Cowboys continue their work without him.
With less than a week until Dallas’s first preseason game, the other running backs on the roster, like recent draft picks Tony Pollard and Mike Weber, are getting extra reps and gaining confidence as an NFL player.
RANDALL COBB
The Dallas Cowboys have some new faces wearing the blue and white this season, including bringing a guy who spent eight years on a NFC rival.
Randall Cobb has spent his whole career on the Green Bay Packers with his best season coming in 2014, racking up over 1,200 and 12 touchdowns.
But now he is joining Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and the rest of the Cowboys receiving core.
