Hotter than Hell Hundred Host Homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Hotter than Hell Hundred is only a few weeks away. This event brings in many visitors to Texoma, so much that we often have hotels fully booked for the weekend of. The over crowding has caused event holders to make sure that riders have a place to sleep while they’re competing. This is why The Hotter than Hell Hundred started Host Homes to competitors, by taking applications from members of the community.
To be chosen as a Host Home, volunteers must complete the Host Homes Questionnaire. Host Homes coordinators will then reach out if they need any further information before matching up Host Homes to riders.
For any additional questions, you can visit their website or email them directly at hh100host@gmail.com.
