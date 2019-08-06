Hotter than Hell Hundred Host Homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Hotter than Hell Hundred is only a few weeks away. This event brings in many visitors to Texoma, so much that we often have hotels fully booked for the weekend of. The over crowding has caused event holders to make sure that riders have a place to sleep while they’re competing. This is why The Hotter than Hell Hundred started Host Homes to competitors, by taking applications from members of the community.