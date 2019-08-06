Nanny dog Blakely comes out of retirement to help raise baby cheetah

Blakely's back! The Cincinnati Zoo has enlisted the services of retired Australian Shepherd “Blakely” to help its neonate staff care for a baby cheetah that was the lone survivor of a litter of three born on July 7, 2019, at the Zoo’s cheetah breeding facility in Clermont County to first-time-mom Neena. Cheetah moms do not receive enough stimulation from a single cub to produce an adequate milk supply, so the Zoo’s expert neonate team stepped in. For more info - http://cincinnatizoo.org/news-releases/veteran-nanny-blakely-comes-out-of-retirement-to-help-with-baby-cheetah/