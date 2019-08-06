Triple digit heat likely through the coming weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monday’s high in Wichita Falls was 97 degrees. That will likely be our last high in the 90s for the next 7 to 10 days. For the first time this year, the seven day forecast shows triple digit highs across the board. We’ve seen some stray showers over Oklahoma this morning with no promise they’ll move into north Texas.
Drought is deepening across the region with no relief in sight. Wichita Falls landed just over a half inch of rain in July and the last time the city received over an inch of rain was June 23rd. A strong ridge of high pressure will build east and become centered over Texas, making triple digit heat likely and rain unlikely. This pattern may not change through at least the middle of next week.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
