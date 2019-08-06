Wichita County health website turns one

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A website created by Wichita County health officials thats helping people stay healthy, just turned one year old.
The Live Well Wichita County website is a database of community resources and wellness information. The site has everything, from job opportunities, to finding the nearest vet for your pet.
“You can pretty much find anything when searching for wellness resources,” Wichita County public health district program manager Keivin Swanson said.
Doctors needed a place where they could refer patients, so thanks to a federal grant, Wichita County created Live Well.
“If a doctor knows about it they can easily refer a patient to this website, they can find more information especially if they are diagnosed with something like a chronic disease,” Swanson said.
Swanson also said organizations reaching out, adding their activities to the sites calendar, allows Live Well to reach more and more people.
“The resources that are provided are great resources that are resources from our community here in Wichita County,” Swanson said.
United Regional has even added Live Well to their medical record paperwork.
“It has all the resources that we need in one place,” United Health director of community health Dori Dockery said.
Nurses can talk patients through using the site, referring them to classes like how to stop smoking or managing a chronic disease.
“We've even sent some of our staff to those classes so they would know what the curriculum is and how their patients can benefit from that resource,” Dockery said.
The goal is getting more people to use the site will benefit the community and promote a happier, healthier lifestyle. The program manager believes Live well could serve as a template for other communities to do something like what we have in Wichita County.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.