Community discusses shopping concerns after public shootings

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The annual sales tax holiday is this weekend, but following the massacre in El Paso, many are wondering if shoppers will still be taking advantage of those deals.
Starting this Friday, most clothing, footwear, school supplies, and backpacks will be tax-free in the state of Texas.
A day Bryan Reece, a Wichita Falls resident tells us he's taken advantage of in the past.
"I'll go now and then," said Reece. "If I see something, I'll go out and get it."
Following two mass shootings over the weekend, some might prefer to stay in, but those we spoke to on Wednesday said they refuse to live in fear.
"The sun still came up today and it will still come up tomorrow and there is still life to live," said Casey Joyce, a Wichita Falls visitor.
"I don't think people should ruin a weekend or just stay inside and ruin fun because of something bad that happened," said Reece.
Both tell us if they plan on doing something different, it's to be more aware of their surroundings.
"Whenever I go out I always have a second pair of eyes to make sure that everything is good," said Reece.
A piece of advice the Wichita Falls Police Department supports.
"Be mindful of those around you," said Sgt. Harold McClure with WFPD. "That doesn't mean that a bad guy is hiding behind every corner, but be aware and always have some ideas of what you would do if you find yourself, heaven forbid, in some type of active attack."
Sgt. McClure tells us while they don’t plan on having extra units at shopping centers this weekend, officers will be keeping a close eye on certain areas.
